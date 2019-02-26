BASF posts slight increase in 2018 sales and decline in earnings

BASF has released its financial results for the past year, showing generated sales of €62.7 billion, representing an increase of two per cent compared with the previous year.

EBIT before special items declined to €6.4 billion, compared with €7.6 billion in the previous year, which was mainly attributable to the Chemicals segment, which accounted for around two-thirds of the total decline in earnings.

Isocyanate margins fell sharply in the second half of the year, and cracker margins were lower than expected in all regions in 2018.

Overall 2018 was a year characterised by difficult global economic and geopolitical developments and trade conflicts.

In the second half of the year, BASF felt an economic slowdown in key markets, especially in the automotive sector, BASF’s largest customer sector.

Demand from Chinese customers also declined significantly, which was contributed to by the trade conflict between the United States and China.

Dr Martin Brudermuller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors for BASF, said: “We are tackling these challenges. With our new corporate strategy, we will use 2019 as a transitional year to emerge even stronger. This year, we are adapting our structures and processes, and focusing our organisation clearly on the needs of our customers.”