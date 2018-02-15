BASF presents its slipper revolution in Milan

BASF will present its latest developments using Elastopan (PU systems) and Elastollan (TPU) at SIMAC, the international machinery and technology trade fair for footwear in Milan.

Elastopan enables the creation of slippers with up to 30 per cent lower density soles compared to conventional styles. This system is more flexible, softer and lighter which adds to wearing comfort.

× Expand Designideen werden zu idealen Lösungen / Design ideas turn into ideal solutions BASF present design creations of students from Politecnico Calzaturiero at SIMAC.

Whilst at the trade fair, BASF is showcasing what is possible with its materials by presenting the latest footwear designs from students at local fashion college, Politecnico Calzaturiero.

Prospective shoe designers from the college were tasked with developing unisex footwear that brought in contrasting elements of humans and nature.

A footwear model produced by student Greta Concolato connects the urban landscape with the art of recycling, whilst another, Marco Degan, made a hybrid shoe that sees a conventional trainer that can be worn as a sandal or boot.

BASF has also developed a footwear app for information regarding the wide range of materials it offers, providing insights into successful customer projects and latest trends regarding footwear.

The app will give an overview of which products are suitable for which applications, also showing ideal production and processing methods.

Visitors at the trade fair will be able to test the app exclusively before it will be available in the app stores at the end of February.

Exhibitors can see BASF’s shoe products and app at SIMAC in hall 14, stand G40 from February 20th-22nd 2018.