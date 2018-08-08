BASF release manufacturing sandwich structures for airplane interiors

BASF has released its polyethersulfone Ultrason E aimed at manufacturers of interior airplane components.

The same thermoplastic Ultrason can be processed into different components of the sandwich structure in a single tool, reducing cycle times and manufacturing costs.

The sandwich consists of a foam core and carbon fibre laminates, which are all made of Ultrason E.

Sandwich structures are particularly low weight while maintaining high flexural stiffness, well suited for applications in the interior of airplanes, such as panels, side walls and luggage compartments.

If needed, the thermoformed foam core with cover layers can then be overmoulded with the carbon-fibre reinforced Ultrason E 2010 C6 to incorporate reinforcements, structures or additional functional elements into the sandwich.

Due to the combination of 30 per cent carbon fibres with the amorphous high-temperature plastic Ultrason, constant mechanical properties for the light foam sandwich over a temperature range of -100 to +200°C is guaranteed.

Foams made of Ultrason E have been approved for use in airplanes, due to its exceptionally high limiting oxygen index of 38 (according to ASTM D 2863).