BASF releases new Neopolen grade with improved surface properties and optimised filling behaviour

BASF has extended the product range of its expanded polypropylene foam Neopolen.

Compared to the already available grades, the new material Neopolen P 9235+ offers improved surface properties, a colour impression deepened by 20 per cent, and optimised filling behaviour in manufacturing.

Parts made from Neopolen P 9235+ generate considerably less friction noise, and the black particle foam is suitable for automotive parts and dunnage trays subject to compact stress, as well as for constructive and protective applications in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

It is characterised by high energy absorption and low weight, good resilience following static and dynamic loading and an essentially unchanged energy absorption after repeated impact load.

The new grade is resistant to chemicals and oils, thermally insulting, and has a low water uptake.

The foam particles are available as packaged goods or as loose bulk.