BASF releases new Ultrason P with improved flowability

BASF has expanded its Ultrason P product range with a low-viscosity grade.

The new PPSU Ultrason PP 2010 is characterised by improved flow behaviour in injection moulding while maintaining the mechanical properties of Ultrason P.

This makes it possible to manufacture larger, complex-shaped components such as catering dishes, and heat resistant containers with sophisticated, thin-walled geometries, for use in catering and aircraft applications.

This means that in processing raw material use, energy consumption and component weight can be reduced, and the tool also fills up at lower injection pressures and processing temperatures.

The material combines the notched impact strength and stability of the already available Ultrason P 2010 with high chemical resistance, good hot steam sterilisation at 134°C, and inherent fire resistance.

The Charpy notched impact strength is almost ten times higher than that of other amorphous high-temperature materials, and the material is not affected by aggressive cleaning agents and disinfectants, water, and extreme heat.

It is also approved for food contact in the EU and the US.