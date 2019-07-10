BASF releases Tinuvin NOR for high-end agricultural plastics

BASF has expanded its NOR technology to help farmers continuously produce in a sustainable way.

The next generation Tinuvin NOR shows BASF’s continued investment and commitment to developing Plasticulture, the use of plastic materials in agricultural applications.

BASF’s next generation Tinuvin® NOR® help certified organic farmers produce in a sustainable way by increasing productivity, improving crop quality and reducing plastic waste for them, which can lead to higher earnings. Photo: Courtesy of Clisol

Prominent examples of Plasticulture’s high efficiency to use natural resources in a sustainable manner includes greenhouse covers which keep uniform temperature and humidity for continued food production, mulch films and irrigation pipes which reduce water consumption, and silage films which store livestock food in a cost-effective way.

Volker Bach, head of BASF’s Global Competence Center Plastics Additives, said: “The development of Tinuvin NOR 356 is the result of BASF’s extensive competency in light and thermal stabilisation combined with our deep knowledge of agricultural market requirements.”

“Our organic farming customers can benefit from higher yields produced in a sustainable way.”

Tinuvin NOR 356 protects and extends the lifetime of agricultural films that are exposed to very high levels of UV radiation, heat, and crop treatments such as elemental sulphur, and the compounds approved in certified organic farming to prevent plants diseases and fertilise the soil.”

The improved film protection and lifetime extension under NOR-stabilised greenhouse covers increase productivity, improve crop quality, and reduce plastic waste for farmers which makes them more competitive.