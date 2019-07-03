BASF to launch new products for extrusion at K show

At this year’s K fair, BASF will launch and present its new product Ultradur B6551 LNI for extrusion and the worldwide first thermoformable PBT Ultradur B6560 M2 FC TF.

Both new grades combine well-known characteristics of the Ultradur family, such as a high melting point, low water uptake, high dimensional stability and good barrier properties.

By connecting and branching the polymer chains via tailor-made additives the experts of BASF gained a very high melt strength. This makes the Ultradur B6551 LNI a suitable material for pipes, profiles and mandrels and the Ultradur B6560 M2 FC TF the material of choice for extrusion of films and thermoforming of packaging or technical parts.

BASF says the good processability was confirmed by its innovative partner ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG. The family business with its headquarters in Heilbronn/Germany is a leading global supplier of thermoforming systems and mould systems for thermoplastics.

The material is produced in Schwarzheide, Germany, and is available worldwide with respect to the national regulations.