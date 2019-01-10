BASF to pursue ambitious Carbon Management programme

BASF has announced a new corporate strategy with climate protection at its heart.

A central goal of the strategy is to achieve CO2-neutral growth until 2030, which will occur thanks to continuous optimisation of existing processes, gradually replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources, and developing radically new low-emission production processes.

The company has already avoided considerable CO2 emissions over the last few decades, achieved by optimising production processes and increasing efficiency.

Since 1990 BASF has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by fifty per cent, while doubling its production volumes in the same period.

Dr. Martin Brudermuller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer at BASF, said: “To reach the climate protection targets, a large-scale reduction in C02 emissions will not be necessary. As a raw material, CO2 is only suitable in selected applications and such uses will therefore not make a decisive contribution to slowing climate change.”