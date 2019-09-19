Beaulieu Flooring Solutions launches world’s first recyclable event carpet

Beaulieu Flooring Solutions, a division of the Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), has launched Rewind, a latex-free carpet designed to help the trade show and special events industries go greener.

The company says Rewind is a concept that offers both economic and ecological advantages as part of a strategy cantered on corporate social responsibility.

Rewind is 100 per cent polyolefin, which means it is 100 per cent latex-free, enabling the production process to be more environmentally friendly.

Compared with traditional carpet, no water is used and gas consumption is cut by 83 per cent. This green production process reduces total CO₂ emission by 35 per cent.

Due to its lower total weight, the rolls are easier to handle and more ergonomic to install.

As Rewind contains no latex, it can be fully recycled into a pure recyclate that can be re-used as a raw material for the injection moulding of new, high grade products.

Wim Coppens, General Manager Needle Felt, said: “We are proud to be at the forefront of this technologically innovative product. Rewind is the result of collaborative efforts by B.I.G. employees across all divisions.”