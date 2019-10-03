Bebo trays have clear sustainability benefits for Quorn

Trays from Bebo, a Berry Global company, are playing a key role in supporting Quorn Foods’ move to eliminate nearly 300 tonnes of black plastic packaging from its supply chain.

Bebo is producing a range of white and opaque recyclable PP trays for the Quorn range, including some of its best-selling products.

In addition to the change in material, Bebo has also worked on the further lightweighting of the trays, delivering valuable additional material savings while still ensuring the trays retain the durability, reliability, and functionality throughout the supply chain.

Quorn said: “Quorn is at the forefront of diversifying the modern diet, and as well as being health-conscious, our customers are equally concerned about the wellbeing of the environment and our planet.”

“We are delighted how these new trays have made such a positive change towards the increased sustainability of our products.”