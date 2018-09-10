become gives your garden the edge on sustainability

become has launched Eco Edge, to meet soaring demand for all-things sustainable from consumers, businesses and public-sector organisations.

The products made from 100 per cent recycled household plastic include Straight Eco Edge and Rolled Eco Edge.

Straight Eco Edge is an alternative to hardwood and is available in long, straight pieces for linear borders.

Rolled Eco Edge comes on a roll for bends and slopes and the natural look of both makes them ideal for gardens and public spaces or more naturalistic landscapes.

Unlike wood, it is rot-proof and environment friendly, making it more durable.

× Expand become Eco Edge Curved in dark grey

The company says Eco Edge is stylish, strong and as easy to work with as wood, making it an ideal edging for various types of gardens and landscaped public space.

The regular, modular-like nature of the product makes it easy and convenient to handle and store in bulk.

Eco Edge is available in 10, 18 and 25 metre lengths, and all are 14cm deep and 0.7cm wide.