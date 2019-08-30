Beetle scales could hold secret to creating sustainable paint from recycled plastic, finds research

The structure of ultra-white beetle scales could hold the key to making bright-white sustainable paint using recycling plastic, scientists from the University of Sheffield have discovered.

Cyphochilus beetle scales are one of the brightest whites in nature and their appearance is created by the nanostructure in their scales, as opposed to the use of pigment of dyes.

Experts have now been able to recreate and improve on this structure in the lab using low cost materials, via a technique which could be used a sustainable alternative to titanium dioxide in white paint.

Dr Andrew Parnell, leader of the research, and from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, said: “In the natural world, whiteness is normally created by a foamy, Swiss cheese-like structure made of a solid interconnected network and air.”

“Until now, how these structures form and develop and how they have evolved light-scattering properties has remained a mystery.”

“Having understood these structures, we were able to take plastic and structure it in the same way. Ideally, we could recycle plastic waste that would normally be burnt or sent to landfill, structure it just like the beetle scale, and then use it to make super white paint.”

“This would make paint with a much lower carbon footprint and help tackle the challenge of recycling single-use plastics.”