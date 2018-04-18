Belgrade Polymer Products launch 100 per cent recycled Eco Lids

Thermoforming specialist, Belgrade Polymer Products has launched a new range of Eco Lids made from 100 per cent recycled ABS to fit traditional domestic hot and cold water cylinders.

Capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, the Eco Lids act as a permanent protective cover for underneath and on top of the copper or stainless steel cylinders up to 60cm.

The Eco Lids are available in various sizes, with a thickness of up to 4mm and can be specified in any colour subject to a minimum order quantity.

“Our Eco Lids range made from 100 per cent recycled ABS is a great example of our closed-loop supply chain where materials, such as trimmings, go back into our manufacturing process wherever possible,” said Patrick Burke, Belgrade’s General Manager.

“By taking a fully-integrated approach to our whole process in line with Circular Economy principles, we can maximise recycling throughout our supply chain while maintaining the highest quality standards.”