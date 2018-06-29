Belgrade Polymer Products supplies moulded component trays for automotive client

Belgrade Polymer Products has developed and manufactured a range of thermoformed component handling and storage trays for a major automotive client.

All custom thermoformed parts are designed to hold products, such as steering and door trim components, securely in place and deliver all-round protection during transit and use.

The company also produces handling trays for other tier suppliers, including the aerospace, electronics and engineering sectors to food and beverages.

“Our automotive clients like the fact that the design and tooling functions are managed from our in-house facility. This provides excellent process and quality control, as well as additional flexibility to respond to specific requirements and lead times,” said Patrick Burke, Belgrade General Manager.

Burke added: “Typical materials for moulded component trays are HDPE, LDPE, ABS and HIPS. We can offer a packaging solution that fulfils a number of customer requirements such as multiple reusability, stackability and fluid resistance as well as bespoke colours, sizes and wall thickness.”