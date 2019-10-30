Bell to offer Retran made from 100 per cent post-consumer waste

Bell Packaging has announced it is now supplying Retran packaging made from 100 per cent post-consumer waste, which has also been approved by the European Food Standards Agency for direct contact with food.

Traditionally, the surfaces of Retran have required a virgin later of film for food applications, but the new formulation means that virgin film layer is no longer necessary.

The new material contains 100 per cent recycled polymer which is derived from home waste.

Critical to the product is the source of waste, which is essential to ensure continuity of supply and maintain little or no difference in the colour of the film from batch to batch.

Peter Lennie, Managing Director of Bell Packaging, said: “When we first launched Retran offering a 70 per cent recycled content, our key client base was delighted, however our ambition has always been to reach the magical 100 per cent figure, and this opens up a range of new applications areas for our packaging.”

“This is the most exciting development we have announced in 2019, and we know it will be a huge success throughout Europe. Retran provides a fantastic opportunity and delivers a 100 per cent recyclable finished product.”

“The new material is currently on test with some key clients and as soon as we have their feedback, we will roll the material out to the rest of our consumer base.”