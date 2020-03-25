Berry Global Provides Protection Materials across Europe

Berry Global Group says it is providing a multitude of products from around the globe in the fight against COVID-19.

The teams at Berry are pivoting quickly to further broaden their support of customers across regions.

As one of the largest suppliers of plastic packaging and nonwoven fabrics, Berry makes materials for the world’s leading and emerging brands. T

These critical materials include nonwoven fabrics for face masks, N95 respirators, disinfectant wipes, and protective apparel. For the packaging side, the Company produces necessary products for hand sanitisers, soaps, medicines, and preserved foods.

“We make products essential in the fight against COVID-19. As such, we are running our packaging and nonwoven manufacturing lines around the clock and prioritising production to combat COVID-19,” said Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Consumer Packaging International division for Berry.

“We are evaluating our capacity to ensure the most beneficial products are being manufactured and shifting production accordingly.”

“Our cross-functional teams are collaborating to develop new and readily available solutions in the fight against COVID-19,” said Cedric Ballay EVP & GM for Europe in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties for Berry.

“Our ability to be agile in this fight will ultimately benefit our customers, end consumers, and communities.”