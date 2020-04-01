Berry to invest in meltblown capacity serving face mask demand in the EMEIA Region

Berry Global Group, Inc. has advanced its investment in an additional specialty meltblown asset to produce high-efficiency filtration media serving the EMEIA markets.

Commercial production is projected to start in the June quarter of 2020.

The company says this investment is targeted to meet increased demand and customer growth, focusing on premium applications, such as FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) for industrial face mask and cabin air filtration markets.

The new line will be equipped with Berry’s proprietary charging technology to deliver optimal filtration efficiency and pressure drop at lower basis weights. Berry has a unique offering, providing products across technologies and markets. In this instance, the Company is using its resources to provide the highest level of supply across Europeand more.

Cedric Ballay EVP & GM for Europe in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties for Berry, said: “As a market leader in that space, we had been planning to add more capacity shortly after our latest investment in Asia came on line. The opportunity to support the fight against COVID-19 accelerated our decision. Our ability to be agile will benefit our customers and our communities.”