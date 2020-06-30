Biesterfeld and Solvay are expanding their long-term partnership

Biesterfeld will take over distribution of the products Ixef HC, Omnix and Kalix by Solvay.

The new agreement applies to large parts of Europe including the Nordic region and the UK, as well as some neighbouring countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The polyarylamide (PARA) Ixef HC for medical applications is characterised in particular by its strength and rigidity combined with an outstandingly smooth surface.

The product also offers outstanding flow properties and chemical resistance. Due to these properties, Ixef is extremely suitable for use in, for example, medical applications, such as single-use surgical instruments, equipment housings and structural components.

It can also be used in food supply equipment and has many other applications in the medical and food industries.

Omnix and Kalix are two high-performance polymers that are also polyarylamide-based. Omnix offers exceptional flow properties and low flash combined with outstanding rigidity and excellent dimensional stability.

Both products are used in structural components and, due to their good surface properties, in visible parts for smart devices and housings in medical, consumer and mobility applications.

“Solvay is pleased to expand our partnership with Biesterfeld, and we look forward to their support to help us meet the rising demand for our specialty polymers,” said Matthias Eck, Global Product Manager Ixef PARA/ Kalix & Omnix HPPA.

“This further strengthens our ability to support the design goals and competitive growth of our customers in countries that are strategic to our business.”