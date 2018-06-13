Biesterfeld announces exclusive Elastollan TPU distribution deal with BASF

× Expand Handshake

Biesterfeld Plastic has announced it has secured exclusive distribution rights for BASF’s ‘Elastollan’ thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer (TPU).

The company will supply the material in central, western and southern Europe and says it is “the perfect addition” to its product portfolio, which includes Ester and Ether TPUs, light-resistant aliphatic types and products with various hardnesses from Shore A 35 to D 83.

“We’re delighted to be able to strengthen our strategic partnership with BASF,” said Claus Berger, Product Manager, Biesterfeld Plastic. “Elastollan is an important component of our portfolio of higher-grade technical TPEs.”

“The product can also be processed in various ways with other polymers from our portfolio, so we offer our customers comprehensive solutions from a single source,” added Dietmar Zinkand, Business Manager Engineering Thermoplastics, Biesterfeld Plastic.

Elastollan TPUs are suited to use in gear knobs, door handles, and liner mats in the automotive industry. It is also processed in the sports and leisure industry, such as in ski boots and sports shoes, the electrical industry, where it is used in connectors, cables, and sleeves and has applications in machine construction as a raw material for gears and transport systems.

It benefits from a high resistance to wear, abrasion, and tearing, and, as well as excellent tensile strength, it is said to possess outstanding mechanical properties.

“With Biesterfeld at our side as a strong pan-European distribution partner, we have the best possible starting point to optimally position Elastollan on the European market,” commented Carsten Buschmann, Head of Product Management TPU at BASF.