Biesterfeld Petroplas builds product portfolio with latest additions

× Expand Biesterfeld

Distributor of plastics, rubber and additives in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Biesterfeld Petroplas, is building on its long-term partnerships with leading producers in the industry.

The company, which distributes products from producers including ExxonMobil, Dow, Solvay, CP Chem, Borealis, LG Chem and DuPont, has recently announced an extension to its offering, with the addition of ExxonMobil’s Ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM) ‘Vistalon’.

Vistalon offers preeminent Ozone and UV-resistance, good chemical and heat resistance, cold flexibility and outstanding electrical insulation. These properties make the product range with Ziegler-Natta conventional and bimodal grades as well as metallocene grades suitable for a wide range of applications.

For instance, the product is used in applications with growing demand such as injection moulding and extrusion for the automotive, industrial and consumer sectors, but is also applicable for foamed rubber, roofing and sheeting. It is available in pellets, crumbs, or bales.

Biesterfeld Petroplas is also seeing demand from the medical sector for solutions for pharmaceutical stoppers and prefilled syringes, such as ExxonMobil’s ‘Exxpro’ speciality polymers, consisting of brominated isobutylene paramethyl-styrene terpolymers (BIMSM).

This product combines a low permeability to gas with a low level of extractables and leachables. In addition, Exxpro, to which no antioxidants are added, offers excellent chemical resistance and resistance to gamma radiation making the product particularly interesting for medical applications, which Biesterfeld Petroplas says is particularly pertinent in the current climate.