Biesterfeld Plastic launch innovative “electric and electronics” portfolio for e-mobility

Biesterfeld Plastic adds the the Crastin type FR684NH1 OR162 to its portfolio targeted for the e-mobility industry.

The product has a CTI of 600V and enables a colour-fast orange colouration of high-voltage applications even at increased application temperatures.

The company says it exhibits improved flow properties in comparison to halogenated, flame-retardant types, while offering rigidity, heat resistance and toughness.

This innovative Crastin type is suitable for orange plug connections in hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Biesterfeld has a flame-retardant TPU in its portfolio, Elastollan 1185 A 10 FHF, suitable for sheathing charging cables and plugs.

The product fulfils the requirements of UL94 V0 fire classification, offering a high degree of flexibility and wear resistance and also good weatherproofing and hydrolytic stability.

“The topic of e-mobility poses major challenges for the automotive industry. With our innovative products and solutions, we provide our customers with high-performance plastics and additives an integral approach to the successful implementation of their e-mobility concepts” explained Niklas Bornhöft, Project Manager E-Mobility, Biesterfeld Plastic.

Dietmar Zinkand, Business Manager Technical Polymers, Biesterfeld Plastic, said: “The interplay of all components in the vehicle is tremendously important for efficient energy concepts. With its diverse product portfolio, Biesterfeld Plastic attaches great importance to developing and refining individual vehicle components tailored to the customer.”