Big Bear manufactures new RoofaRack for builders

Big Bear Plastic Products in Droitwich, Worcester has manufactured The RoofaRack for the solution for the singe-handled transportation of large sheet building materials such as 8x4 plasterboard and ply.

Designed specifically for builders by builders Richard Ottaway and Gary Knight, The RoofaRack is a lightweight roof box designed to carry frequently used builder’s materials, on top of, instead of inside a van.

The RoofaRack is waterproof with lockable compartments to keep materials safe, dry and undamaged.

There are two integrated pipe holders and three roof bars on the top for attaching ladders and steps.

Despite its size it is lightweight, weighing 43kg, which makes it easy to fit both small and large vans with a U-bolt system and is ISO crash tested.

Big Bear says until now, builders would have to transport these cumbersome and unwieldy sheets in the back of their vans, taking up much needed van space and time, in securing the sheets with ropes and straps.