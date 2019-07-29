Biomaster antimicrobial technology helps cut single use cups in Manchester

Reusable coffee cups with Biomaster antimicrobial technology are helping raise awareness about single use plastics and raise money for a city centre charity.

In Greater Manchester, I Love MCR teamed up with local independent coffee shops to create the #PlasticFreeFriday campaign and have also raised over £2K for the We Love MCR Charity.

Biomaster protected antimicrobial cups inhibit the growth of dangerous bacteria.

It is estimated that Manchester alone uses over 350,000 disposable coffee cups every day, with the majority ending up in landfill or incineration.

The I Love MCR team gave Fress, Pot Kettle Black, Nibble NQ, Beastro, Michael’s Coffee House and Second City at GRUB over 500 recyclable coffee cups made by Biomaster partner Harfield Tableware to educate customers on the cause.

Customers can bring their own reusable cup to the coffee shops if they want a takeaway coffee.

Those without their own cup have the opportunity to grab an I Love MCR branded reusable cup in exchange for a small donation to I Love MCR’s partner beneficiary charity the We Love MCR Charity, whose main aim is to improve the lives and life chances of the people of Manchester.

Corin Bell, lead at Plastic Free Greater Manchester said: “Going reusable is by far the most sustainable move for take-away hot drinks.”

“I Love MCR’s kind contribution of 500 reusable cups for people to purchase will help towards making a significant difference in Manchester’s single-use plastic.”