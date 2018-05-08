Biomaster makes shopping more hygienic with antibacterial trolley bags

Biomaster is extending its range of reusable bags with the first ever antibacterial trolley bag, designed to make supermarket shopping easier and more hygienic in Morrisons.

Morrisons has launched a new 4-pack trolley bag system, available in all stores from May 2018.

Users can pop up the bags and place them in their trolley, where they stay open and upright, allowing you to fill and sort your groceries as you walk around the supermarket.

Biomaster says the bags can save time at the checkout as packing is quicker and easier without the inconvenience of holding them open.

The inner lining of the bag is protected with Biomaster technology to inhibit the growth of bacteria and the antibacterial protection lasts for the useful lifetime of the bag.

Studies have shown that reusable shopping bags can be a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria, with some strains able to survive in a bag for up to eight weeks.

The Biomaster antibacterial reusable ‘bag for life’ is now available in most major retailers in a range of formats, including insulated cool bags, lunch bags and pouch bags.