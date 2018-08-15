Biomaster partner Hillbrush to launch anti-microbial cleaning tools range

Biomaster has collaborated with Hillbrush to extend its colour range of antimicrobial equipment for the food manufacturing and healthcare industries.

The new cleaning tool range is specifically designed to prevent the growth and reduce the risk of bacterial cross contamination on the surface of the cleaning tools and support HACCP and 5S best practice with colour-coded segregation.

Including the brush filaments and resin, all plastics in the products are infused with Biomaster antimicrobial technology, helping minimise the growth of microbes on the surface of the cleaning tools.

The cleaning tools with Biomaster antimicrobial protection are now available in up to six colours.

Philip Coward Hillbrush Managing Director, said:“With the incidents of food poisoning from food manufacturing on the rise we identified the need for improved cleaning practices especially in difficult to reach places where bacteria could harbour and spread.”

“The combination of the Biomaster additive, Resin-Set DRS Technology and colour coding provides the optimum cleaning tool for high risk hygiene areas,” added Charles Coward, Hillbrush Commercial Director.

“Hillbrush Anti-Microbial Cleaning Tools don’t replace your regular cleaning regime, they enhance it, adding that additional level of protection for the food manufacturing industry.”