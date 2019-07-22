Biomaster partners T-Safe to introduce new Hygiene Shower

Biomaster announces collaboration with T-Safe to introduce the latest addition to their range with the launch of the new Hygiene Shower, a re-usable, fully maintainable, colour coded, antibacterial shower system.

The T-Safe Hygiene Shower offers a maintenance-free alternative to traditional quarterly showerhead and hose cleaning and descaling, aiding infection prevention and control.

The system aims to improve user safety whilst enabling healthcare estates teams to deliver a complaint quarterly shower maintenance regime at reduced costs.

Constructed in two parts, the Hygiene Shower features a removable faceplate and smooth bore water way that enables quick and effective cleaning.

Laser engraved Data Matrix identification enables full electronic Asset Tracking and improved compliance management and interchangeable faceplates featuring Colour Coding provide visual confirmation of PPM completion.

The showers and hoses contain Biomaster antibacterial technology which helps reduce microbiological growth on surfaces.

Biomaster is effective against common types of water-borne bacteria including Legionella. The product protection is effective for the lifetime of the shower unit.