Biomaster selected by Southend University Hospital for new trial

Southend University Hospital is trialling a new alternative to radiator covers with Biomaster antimicrobial protection.

The Radwrap cover is available with inbuilt Biomaster antimicrobial technology, providing 24-hour product protection against the growth of bacteria on the radiator surface.

The technology uses a flexible foil-backed PVC magnetic sheet and works for the lifetime of the radiator cover.

It lowers the surface temperature, therefore making the radiator cover safer to touch, but allows heat to travel through the wrap without reducing the amount of energy it produces.

Biomaster is effective against harmful pathogens including hospital acquired infections such as Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE).

At Southend University Hospital, where the pilot scheme for Radverts is now underway, old radiators are being used to give people important advice about norovirus, measles and other safety issues.

Emma Dowling, Deputy Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Southend University Hospital says: “I saw potential for spreading the infection prevention message when I heard about Radwraps. The antibacterial, wipe-clean covers magnetically cling to radiators and broadcast key messages to staff and patients, highlighting important issues like good hand hygiene and alternatives to visiting Accident and Emergency.”

Radwraps Director James Maddocks estimates that every one of the Southend radiators could be earning £1,000 a year.

He says: “These previously under-utilised NHS assets are a critical touchpoint for advertisers to reach and engage their target audiences. As the number of the NHS organisations in the network grows, the greater the revenues we can award the NHS. This is a unique opportunity to place your brand inside the NHS, considered one of the world's most trusted brands.”