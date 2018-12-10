Biome Technologies awarded further funding to produce a new range of highly sustainable polymers

Biome Technologies, the parent company of Biome Bioplastics, has received further government funding as part of its £6 million programme to use industrial biotechnology techniques to produce a new range of highly sustainable polymers.

In collaboration with the University of Nottingham, the two-year, £0.8 million project, will use organisms to produce bioplastic ‘building blocks’ at pilot scale.

These bio-based building blocks, or monomers, will be used in the production of compostable and recyclable polymers suitable for flexible packaging applications such as pouches, that are not currently recyclable.

× Expand Biome Technologies

The company says these polymers will tackle the plastic waste challenge, while delivering functionality that competes with traditional oil-based plastics.

“Commercialising sustainable processes requires the creative blending of multidisciplinary expertise. This exciting industrial biotechnology project, focused on PDCA for bioplastics, blends the University’s skills in metabolic engineering,” said Professor Alex Conradie, University of Nottingham’s Chair in Sustainable Chemical Processing.

“The work will benefit from the University’s investment in sustainable processes and we are delighted to be supporting Biome’s drive to shorten its development cycle towards rapid commercialisation.”

The funding, provided by UK Research and Innovation and delivered by Innovate UK, was awarded as part of a £20 million open competition to deliver game changing or disruptive innovations with significant potential for impact on the UK economy.