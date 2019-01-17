Black Diamond Structures added as part of SABIC’s Specialties business

SABIC announced it has taken a majority stake in Black Diamond Structures (“BDS”), a nanotechnology company.

BDS produces and commercialises MOLECULAR REBAR, a proprietary technology of modified carbon nanotubes that offers great potential for enhancing the performance of energy storage applications using lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.

The product supplied delivers clean and discrete carbon nanotubes of uniform aspect ratio, enabling their use to create high-performance energy storage applications.

John Hacskaylo, BDS Chief Executive Officer, says that this proprietary nanomaterial can be directly incorporated in existing production processes of batteries without requiring additional investments.

× Expand SABIC

Moreover, Hacskaylo expects MOLECULAR REBAR to play an effective role in the downgauging and downsizing of new battery designs.

Alan Leung, Vice President of Specialties, envisions that adding the MOLECULAR REBAR technology to the portfolio of SABIC’s Specialties business can also open new opportunities beyond the energy storage market and unleash innovations in material science for enhancing the properties of specialty resins and functional compounds.