Blagden to supply NOVARES hydrocarbon resins to customers in the UK and Ireland

Blagden Specialty Chemicals Ltd has been appointed the exclusive UK and Irish distributor for the Novares range of hydrocarbon resins from Rain Carbon Company (formerly known as Rütgers) from 1st January 2021.

Novares resins are based on petrochemical feedstock and offer diverse properties which help to produce safe and high-quality products for industries including coatings, plastics, rubber and adhesives as well as for road construction and printing inks. The resins are produced by Rain Carbon.

Blagden has an established reputation as a supplier across UK and Irish industrial markets, representing some of the largest and most innovative manufacturers.

It takes over distribution from Gelpke & Bate who, after a long association with Rain Carbon, will close their office by December 31st 2020.

“The Novares range of hydrocarbon resins is a valuable addition to the high-performance products we already offer. They will be available for prompt distribution from UK-based warehouses in the new year,” said Blagden CEO Graham Turton.

“We will soon be expanding the range with the introduction of hydrogenated versions of hydrocarbon resins. This pure series of resins offer a water-white quality, low odour and colour, thermal stability and excellent compatibility where required.”