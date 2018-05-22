BMSvision extends its data collection hardware with the DU3

BMSvision has launched the DU3, a small and low-cost data unit for the textile and plastics industry.

This compact, pre-wired unit allows a quick and straightforward connection of any plastics processing or textile production machine reducing installation costs, says BMSvision.

As the device has a power of 5 W, energy consumption will also be kept to a minimum.

The integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allows a stable wireless communication with the Manufacturing Execution Systems server.

Equipped with an MQTT data broker, this device gathers data which can be accessed from anywhere and be made available to other applications such as ERP systems and third party apps.

Operators can also enter why a machine is down, input the number of scrap and view production and planning information, allowing managers to respond effectively to changing conditions, enhancing operational efficiency.