Plastic boat sails the River Thames

A boat on the River Thames made almost entirely of recycled plastic waste has been launched by environmental campaigners to raise awareness of growing levels of rubbish in Britain’s waterways.

Named the “PET Project,” the 12-seater punt boat will run regular trips along the river to fish out plastic rubbish, which in turn will be used to build more such vessels.

PET project is Hubbub’s second boat made of recycled plastic waste.

× Expand Hubbub Environmental charity Hubbub sails its boat 'PET Project', one of only two boats in the world made from 99% plastic waste, down the River Thames to highlight plastic pollution in UK waterways, in Richmond, south west London, Britain, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson.

Built by Mark Edwards, who also made the Gloriana barge for Queen Elizabeth’s 2012 diamond jubilee, Edwards used traditional techniques to make the boat.

“We went back to the technology inherited from the Vikings,” he told reporters at the launch in Richmond, southwest London.

“It took us two men, about six weeks flat out, so it’s quite a lot of work ... but for a craft that’s going to last 100 years it’s nothing.”

Every year 300 tonnes of rubbish is cleared from the Thames, a large proportion being food and drink packaging that comes from dry land, says the environmental charity Hubbub which is behind the project.

“I think this ... shows that plastic is not just an issue that’s in far away oceans - it’s present here in London and actually there’s lots we can all do about it,” said, Gavin Ellis, Hubbub Director .

“It’s about making sure you don’t put litter in an overflowing bin where it can blow out into the river and it’s obviously about not dropping litter directly into the river.”