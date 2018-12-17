Boeing and ELG Carbon Fibre announce partnership

Boeing and ELG Carbon Fibre have announced a partnership to recycle excess aerospace-grade composite material, which will be used by companies to make products such as electronic accessories and automotive equipment.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind for the aerospace industry, covers excess carbon fibre from 11 Boeing airplane manufacturing sites, reducing solid waste by more than one million pounds a year.

Carbon-fibre reinforced material is strong and lightweight, making it attractive for a variety of uses, including in building the 787 Dreamliner and the all-new 777X airplane.

Boeing has been working for several years to create an economically viable carbon fibre reuse industry.

Boeing and ELG have conducted a pilot project where they recycled excess material from Boeing's Composite Wing Centre in Everett, Wash., where the wings for the 777X airplane are made.

ELG put the excess materials through treatment in a furnace, which vaporises the resin that holds the carbon fibre layers together and leaves behind clean material.

Over the course of 18 months, the companies saved 380,000 pounds of carbon fibre, which was cleaned and sold to companies in the electronics and ground transportation industries.

Tia Benson Tolle, Boeing Materials & Fabrication Director for Product Strategy & Future Airplane Development, said: "Recycling cured carbon fibre was not possible just a few years ago. We are excited to collaborate with ELG and leverage innovative recycling methods to work toward a vision where no composite scrap will be sent to landfills."