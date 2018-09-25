Borealis and Bockatech collaborate to develop foam injection moulding solutions for reusable and recyclable packaging

Borealis has announced a new strategic alliance with Bockatech, a UK early stage Greentech and provider of EcoCore technology for sustainable packaging.

Borealis and Bockatech have partnered to combine Bockatech EcoCore technology with Borealis material grades to produce lightweight foam injection moulding solutions.

The open-innovation agreement will accelerate the development of Bockatech’s technology, broadening the platform so that it can be licensed to more manufacturing partners in a variety of markets for multiple applications.

Market demand for reusable and more easily recyclable replacement solutions is rising, as the number of bans on single-use plastics continues to grow, particularly in the food and beverage industries.

The patented EcoCore solution, in combination with Borealis grades BH381MO and Daploy WB140HMS, is an eco-friendly way to produce high-performance packaging that is reusable and recyclable.

Foamed mouldings that use EcoCore require less material and have faster cycle times to reduce material costs, energy use and environmental impact.

Corretto is a cost-neutral, recyclable, re- usable and returnable to-go cup for quick service restaurants, campus food service providers and events / stadiums. The new sustainable packaging solution uses Bockatech EcoCore and the grades Borealis BH381MO and Borealis Daploy WB140HMS.

Reusable and recyclable end products made using EcoCore feature high strength and a smooth surface finish ready for printing and the foam core also offers good insulation and is ultra-lightweight.

Due to its high strength, the material is suitable for deposit return schemes that have been proven to deliver material recovery rates of up to 94 per cent and reduce the likelihood of plastics entering the marine environment.

“As strong advocates for the circular economy within our industry, we at Borealis are eager to partner with pioneering firms like Bockatech to develop polyolefins-based solutions that are reusable and recyclable,” said Andreas Leitner, Borealis Head of New Business Development.

“Combining our foam products with EcoCore technology to produce innovative, lightweight solutions is more than an exciting business opportunity: it’s a real step forward for more circularity in packaging.”