Borealis and Borouge develop new flame-retardant solution

Borealis and Borouge are expanding their existing portfolio of flame-retardant (FR) jacketing grades with the launch of FR8101.

This new, halogen-free solution is based on metal hydrate technology and is intended for the production of low voltage building cables used in highly demanding environments.

The company says due to FR8101, cable manufacturers can offer an even safer product with better performance while at the same time achieving increased production efficiency. Cables made with FR8101 can be best-in-class for minimising flame spread and flaming droplets.

The new FR8101 is based on a highly flame-retardant metal hydrate technology. In the event of a fire, the material actually releases water to reduce the intensity of the flames.

Jacketing made with FR8101 is resistant to the flaming droplets which often cause fire to spread within buildings where cables are installed inside walls and roofs.

By retaining its shape even in intense heat, FR8101 jacketing stays on the cable, even if the cable is burnt.

When used in tandem with a crosslinked polyethylene (XLPE) insulation solution provided by Visico/Ambicat, the new grade is a way for Borealis and Borouge customers to fulfil CPR requirements without having to use other FR insulation or bedding. This makes for more efficient processing during production, but also lighter cables, and thus easier installation. It also helps raise manufacturers’ own sustainability standards with regard to health and safety.