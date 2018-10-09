Borealis and Borouge introduce first controlled plastomers solution for the healthcare industry

Borealis and Borouge has announced the expansion of its portfolio of polyethylene and polypropylene (PP) products.

The introduction of the first controlled plastomers solution for the global healthcare market, Bormed PL8830-PH, will take place at the CPhI in Madrid in October.

Bormed PL8830-PH is an ethylene-based, octene-1 plastomer and as it is a reactor polymer, it boasts the very highest and most consistent quality, exhibiting excellent purity and cleanliness.

It has been specifically developed to be used as a versatile blend partner along with other polyolefins in film, extrusion, and moulding applications.

Even at low temperatures the plastomer can achieve high packaging integrity, for example, this helps avoid damage to a pouch if accidently dropped, and ensures a tight seal to avoid contamination of contents.

× Expand Borealis Borealis Bormed pharmaceutical packaging

Using Borealis Bormed PL8830-PH instead of non-polyolefinic blend components yields a mono-material solution which is more easily recyclable.

In pharmaceutical packaging, it is suited for use in pouch systems because it allows for reduced use of non-polyolefin impact modifiers, as well as other compounds and elastomers.

“By enlarging our Bormed portfolio with the first-ever controlled plastomers solution, we are also helping our customers expand the range of what is possible in healthcare applications,” said Nina Ackermans, Borealis Head of Marketing Advanced Products.

“We will continue to anticipate the needs and challenges of the industry by offering excellent service as well as innovative and reliable solutions.”