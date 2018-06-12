Borealis and Borouge launch two new solar encapsulant film types

Borealis and Borouge has announced the introduction of two new encapsulant film types based on two new Quentys polyolefin (PO) grades.

In 2017, the companies launched Quentys as the umbrella brand for solar grades and products and says Borealis Quentys PO encapsulant film now improves the operational reliability of photovoltaic (PV) modules throughout product lifetime, offering cost efficiency and a sustainable solution for PV modules.

BPO8828F, a front or back encapsulant film in all types of solar modules and BPO8828WH, a white reflective back encapsulant film for dual glass or standard modules, will be the two types of Borealis PO encapsulant films included in the initial launch.

Borealis PO encapsulant film can help optimise PV module production, resulting in lower costs per watts peak (Wp) due to lower investment costs required for increasing output capacity of module production and up to 50 per cent reduction in lamination cycle in PV module production.

Borealis Borealis Quentys PO encapsulant film

“Solar power has the potential to transform the global electricity industry. We see our new solar brand Quentys and the novel applications derived from it as an ideal platform to apply our Value Creation through Innovation approach to solar energy,” said Maria Ciliberti, Borealis Vice President Marketing and New Business Development.

“With our new business model of providing encapsulant film to photovoltaic model makers, we keep discovering innovative ways of making renewable energy sources increasingly viable throughout the world.”

Borealis Quentys PO encapsulant film will be available to customers around the globe at the beginning of the third quarter of 2018.