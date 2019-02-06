Borealis and Borouge launches new regulated Bormed healthcare solution

Borealis and Borouge has announced the introduction of Borealis Bormed BJ868MO, a high-flow, heterophasic polypropylene copolymer used for the production of medical and diagnostic devices,

The new and regulated solution is an important extension of the dedicated Borealis Bormed portfolio of polyethylene and polypropylene products, and will be officially launched on the 6th February at Pharmapack 2019.

The validation of the newly-developed Bormed BJ868MO is the result of intensive collaboration between Borealis, Premix Oy, and a leading medical diagnostics company.

Noora Kuusisto, Global Business Development Manager for Premix Oy, said: “At Premix, our constant aim is to improve the safety of materials used in the healthcare industry, among others, in order to make society as a whole safer.”

“We are pleased that this constructive collaboration with Borealis has enabled us to establish together a new benchmark for quality standards in in-vitro diagnostics materials.”

Paulo Cavacas, Business Development Manager for Healthcare at Borealis, said: “It is our goal to keep discovering new solutions that help our customers and partners meet the challenges of today’s rapidly evolving healthcare market.”

“We are pleased to have launched two important additions to our Bormed portfolio, Bormed BJ868MO and in October last year, the plastomer Bormed PL8830-PH, which facilitate easier compliance with existing regulatory frameworks covering medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging.”