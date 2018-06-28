Borealis and Henkel produce plastic bottle and nozzle composed of 100 per cent post- consumer recycled material

Borealis has announced the launch of a new packaging solution produced entirely with post- consumer recycled (PCR) material.

Henkel's Pattex Made at Home plastic bottle and nozzle composed of 100% PCR material.

The companies have worked to develop a new packaging solution based on recycled material for the Made-at-Home all-purpose glue bottle and cap, which Henkel is marketing under its Pattex brand.

The aim is to replace the virgin plastic material traditionally used for this packaging with a recyclate-based resin.

After extensive and joint application development, a new bottle was developed with the proprietary mtm product Purpolen PE, a high-quality polyethylene regranulate produced by mtm at its facilities in Niedergebra, Germany.

Launched on the European market in 2018, the new Pattex Made-at-Home packaging solution successfully passed extensive application tests, including a three-month storage test and other tests of mechanical properties.

Günter Stephan, Head of Borealis Circular Economy Solutions,added: “Even though momentum is gaining in the drive to increase the circularity of plastics, we still need to prove without a doubt within the industry that using recyclates – and even 100 per cent PCR is a suitable and effective option, even for demanding applications.”