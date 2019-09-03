Borealis and Mondi collaboration generates more easily recyclable, PP-based food packaging

Borealis has generated a breakthrough application based on its proprietary Borstar Nucleation Technology (BNT) that enhances the circularity of plastic food packaging.

Using Borealis BC918CF, a special BNT-modified copolymer, Mondi is producing a new monomaterial packaging solutions for meat and dairy products.

× Expand Arthur Los

These offer the same performance characteristics as conventional multimaterial packaging, while also increasing yields for mechanical recycling plants.

The Borealis collaboration with Mondi has further shown that better material performance can be achieved by using the heterophasic copolymer BC918CF in tandem with the random copolymer RB707CF.

Thomas Kahl, Project Manager for EcoSolutions for Mondi Consumer Packaging, said: “Mondi’s view is that packaging should always be fit-for-purpose, paper where possible, plastic when useful, and sustainable by design.”

“For food packaging, plastic plays a vital role, which is to protect the resources that went into making the food, by extended shelf life, while also enhancing the package’s recyclability.”

“The latter factor is vital as Mondi continues to support the principles of a circular economy.”

Geert Van Ballaer, Borealis Head of Marketing Consumer Products, said: “Working closely with long-standing partners like Mondi is the key to making plastic packaging more circular.”

“This collaboration is proof positive of how innovation and cooperation can yield packaging solutions which not only make everyday life easier, but also go easier on the environment.”