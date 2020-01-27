Borealis launches ADCA-free compound HE1355 for telecommunications cables

Borealis has announced the global commercial launch of HE1355, a high density polyethylene (HDPE) grade free of azodicarbonamide (ADCA).

It is the world’s first chemically-foamed, ADCA-free material intended for the production of telecommunications cables.The use of HE1355 allows cable manufacturers to bypass altogether any issues arising from the planned inclusion of ADCA on the EU’s Annex XIV of REACH (“Authorisation List”).

The chemical compound ADCA is principally used as a blowing agent in the production of foamed plastics. At present, it is classified as a Substance of Very High Concern (SVHC) by the European Chemicals Agency. However, it has recently been recommended for inclusion in the Annex XIV of REACH, the so-called “Authorisation List.”

Borealis developed a solution for its global customers by creating a new HDPE compound, HE1355. Free of ADCA and all other SVHCs, HE1355 matches the technical performance of other chemically foamed HDPE grades currently on the market.

The optimal cell structure of HE1355 makes it highly suitable for applications such as foam or foam-skin insulation for telephone singles and data cables with a typical expansion of 35%-40%, as well as for dry core and petroleum jelly-filled cables.

The new compound was successfully tested in a series of customer trials before its global launch in 2019.Bart Verheule, Borealis Head of Marketing, Energy, said: “In developing HE1355, Borealis has gone beyond compliance to offer our customers an innovative and high-performing solution that allows for a seamless transition from existing grades to a new and improved one. Going ADCA-free with HE1355 is a win-win all around. It not only future-proofs cable producers from the effects of a potential ADCA ban, but also allows us to help them bring energy all around.”