Borealis supply PCR-based solutions for a specially-built Volvo XC60

Borealis Daplen polypropylene (PP) compound grades composed of PCR and virgin content have been used in applications and parts for a specially-built Volvo XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV.

The car highlights their ambition to ensure that at least 25 per cent of the plastics in newly launched Volvo Cars will be made from sustainable material.

Borealis supplied nearly 10 per cent of the 60 kg of PCR-material used for this demonstrator model.

Usually made of conventional plastics the model has over 170 components which have now been replaced with light- weight, recycled material equivalents.

Two Borealis Daplen grades with PCR content are in use to produce five different parts including, a UTB application (outer fan belt cover) and for interior and exterior applications such as belt cover, D-pillar upper, tailgate panel window frame and a lid warning triangle.

× Expand Volvo Cars Photo: Borealis DaplenTM polypropylene compound grades composed of post-consumer recycled and virgin content were used in applications and parts for a specially-built hybrid SUV by Volvo Cars

“We are eager to find new opportunities to put our expertise to use and collaborate with OEMs like Volvo Cars. We deliver high-end grades that make vehicles as safe and high-performance as ever, yet these grades are more environmentally sustainable because they contain PCR,” explained Maria Ciliberti, Borealis Vice President Marketing and New Business Development, Polyolefins.

“It is gratifying to see that momentum is building throughout the industry towards a more circular economy. Borealis Daplen PCR grades are a prime example of how we are using Value Creation through Innovation to make plastics more circular.”

The specially-built Volvo XC60 containing recycled plastic parts was unveiled at the Volvo “Ocean Summit,” an event organised to focus attention on innovative solutions to address the crisis of polluted oceans.