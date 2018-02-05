BPF: Plastics containing BPA pose no health risk for any age group at current levels

× Expand BPA New

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has responded to a study by Exeter University by outlining its position on the safety and use of Bisphenol-A (BPA).

The findings of the study of 94 teenagers aged between 17-19 indicated that 80 percent of participants had traces of BPA in their blood and urine.

Tamara Galloway, Professor of Ecotoxicology, who co-led the study at Exeter University, said: "There is growing evidence that exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals may be associated with adverse health outcomes. Measurable levels of BPA were present in the vast majority of our participants."

However, the BPF has repeated its previous support of the European Food Standards Agency’s conclusions in a 2016 study, stating that “at current exposure levels, plastics containing BPA pose no consumer health risks for any age group.”

It said: “Bisphenol-A (BPA) is one of the most studied chemicals in recent history and the current safety measures were re-affirmed as safe for adults, children and unborn children by the European Food Standards Agency (EFSA) as recently as October 2016, and the UK Food Standards Agency officially supports these conclusions.”

BPA is a chemical used primarily in the manufacture of polycarbonate plastic and epoxy resins. During the production process, BPA molecules bind to one another to form the structure of the material itself, so exposure to BPA from polycarbonate plastic and epoxy resin food contact applications is minimal.

The BPF said that the UK plastics industry “considers issues of chemical safety to be of paramount importance, and adheres to strict safety migration limits.”

It also highlighted that BPA is not present in every plastic (for example, PET bottles used for most ‘on the go’ water and soft drinks do not contain it) and it is also found in other materials.