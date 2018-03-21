Braskem and A. Schulman partner on plant-based rotomoulding material

× Expand Braskem Schulman The new roto material is produced using sugarcane

Braskem and A. Schulman have embarked a new partnership that sees them produce and market a plant-based polyethylene for use in rotational moulding.

After identifying a market demand for more sustainable solutions in rotomolded products, Braskem says it started to develop a solution to enable the rotational moulding of general-purpose parts, with applications ranging from toys and furniture to agricultural tools, that can contain more than 50 percent of its sugarcane-derived ‘Green Plastic’ in their composition.

The new material, introduced late last year, is marketed by A. Schulman using the ‘I’m Green’ label, which is assigned to products produced in Braskem’s ‘Green Plastic’ plant. It is aimed at processors seeking more sustainable solutions owing to its contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and recyclability.

"The partnership with A. Schulman will benefit a market that requires innovative products. The new compound is another step of the petrochemical industry towards reinforcing the commitment of companies to new solutions that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Gustavo Sergi, Director of Renewable Chemicals, Braskem.

Gustavo Perez, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Latin America at A. Schulman, the company is “pleased to play a part in helping drive green innovation the speciality chemical industry and specifically for the rotomoulding market.”