Breakthrough in drug delivery relies on Covestro polycarbonates

A new breakthrough in drug delivery that is changing how vets deliver pain medication to animals has benefitted from Covestro’s Bayblend T85 XP PC+ABS blend.

The system, designed by RxActuator, eliminates the possibility of tangled or disconnected IV, and enhances comfort while reducing staff oversight.

The Mini-Infuser pump case also uses clear Makrolon Rx1805 polycarbonate for the device’s trim.

Doug Nutter, Chief Marketing Officer for RxActuator, said: “With its wealth of materials and technical knowledge, Covestro was able to help us create an innovative and dog-proof drug delivery device for the veterinary industry.”