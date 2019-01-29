Brenntag introduces two PA6 based products for the substitution of PA66

Brenntag has released its Nylaforce dynamic B Compounds solutions, with the view of a possible substitution of PA66 with PA6.

Current development and predictions clearly show that an easing of the problem involving a sustainable supply of PA66 is not in sight, and this, combined with a still critical market situation, mean PA66 is high on the agenda of the plastics industry.

Brenntag’s PA6 products have much in common with PA66, meaning there is certainly production for adequate substitution.

The Nylaforce dynamic range consists of compounds based on PA6, designed specifically for demanding technical applications.

The high-performance engineering polymers combine high product efficiency with good processing properties, outstanding surface quality and universal application.

Particularly impressive are the mechanical properties of the products, which are quite exceptional for highly reinforced polyamide.

The tensile strength of Nylaforce dynamic B 50, which is reinforced with 50 per cent glass fibres, is approximately ten per cent above the figure for a standard PA66 GF 50, and the conditioned value is comparable.

In the tensile test, Nylaforce dynamic B 60, because of its higher glass fibre content of 60 per cent has even better mechanical properties, also at higher temperatures.

All these properties make the materials a very good alternative to PA66 for applications and components in automotive, building and construction.