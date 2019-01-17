British-based business installs hybrid plastic pitches for this year’s AFC Asian Cup

SIS Pitches has capped off an incredible period of growth after installing surfaces at venues being used in this year’s AFC Asian Cup, the third major football tournament the British-based company has supplied for in under six months.

The company has provided pitches at six of the 12 World Cup stadia in Russia last July and now has secured work at seven of the eight venues being used at the AFC Asian Cup which is also taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

All feature the SISGrass hybrid surface, which combines 95 per cent natural grass with five per cent synthetic turf. This is installed with patented injection technology and laser guidance for accuracy.

The total area of grass being maintained by SIS Pitches at the training grounds spans 134,550 square metres.

“We are very proud to have provided our services at venues being used at the World Cup, Club World Cup and now the Asian Cup, three of the most prestigious football competitions in the world,” said David Ball, Managing Director at SIS Pitches.

“This has been a wonderful period of growth for SIS Pitches and we are looking forward to continuing our success into 2019 and beyond.”

Colonel Ali Hamad, head of referees for the AFC, said: “The pitch at Rashid Stadium was of fantastic quality and looked amazing. It’s the kind of surface players and referees love to work on so I must congratulate SIS Pitches on doing such a professional job.”