Broadway launches sustainable solution for single-use PPE

Broadway Colours has developed a marine-based additive that is ideal for use in the manufacture of PPE.

As part of their Supra PROCESS+ range of performance additives, Broadway’s Supra-Sustainable marine-based climate-smart solution essentially solves outreach, ecological, and manufacturing challenges. This innovative environmental additive enables manufacturers to produce a wide range of PPE components that can now be both safe and sustainable.

Supra-Sustainable reduces the overall amount of plastic used in the end product and is less expensive, more readily available than PCR.

Salisbury, Wiltshire, England, UK. August 2020. portarit of a woman Covid-19 tester wearing protective clothing, visor, mask and goggles working at a test station in the UK

Broadway’s Supra-Sustainable is available in either masterbatch or rotational powder formulations and can be supplied as a stand-alone additive or incorporated into a specific colour for a cost-effective environmental solution.

Nick Barber, Commercial Director at Broadway, said, “Our Supra-Sustainable offering provides the perfect fit for manufacturers conscious of the environmental impacts of single-use items such as gowns and other PPE components”.

“It is fundamentally important to us that we continue to provide products that can make a real difference to society and the environment. This latest marine-based plastic-free additive, along with other products such as our Supra-Guard Anti-microbial and Supra-Sure anti-counterfeiting additives, can prove essential partners in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. One could say that our Supra PROCESS+ range provides genuine benefits that extend way beyond merely adding colour.”