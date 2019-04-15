Budweiser creates football pitch using recycled plastic cups

Budweiser has delivered an innovative legacy project in one of the hosts cities of the 2018 World Cup, by creating a football pitch from recycled cups.

Budweiser, which was an official sponsor of the event, created the pitch entirely out of plastic cups collected during the tournament.

In total, over 50,000 cups were used to create the facility, called the Budweiser ReCup Arena, in Sochi.

Marco Materazzi, former Italy defender and FIFA ambassador, said: “I’m very glad that Budweiser shares the idea of preserving the legacy of the FIFA World Cup and continues to build it up even after the tournament.”

Konstantin Tamirov, Marketing Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser’s parent company, said: “We decided to create a unique facility specifically to extend the World Cup experience.”

“Hopefully, this pitch will remind us of the past tournament and, probably, will help someone start a promising football career.”

The project is part of Budweiser’s commitment to sustainability, with the brand recently pledging that every single bottle of beer it brews will be power with renewable energy by 2025.