Bunting develops new ElectroMax-Plus

The Bunting engineering team has developed the new ElectroMax-Plus.

The design objective was to create a more compact and powerful electromagnetic Overband Magnet.

Electromagnetic Overband Magnets use an oil-cooled or air-cooled wire coil to generate a deep and strong magnetic field. The electromagnetic force radiates from a coil wound around a steel core and mounted inside a steel box with a thick steel back-bar. This focuses the magnetic field in one direction: down towards the conveyed material.

In operation, an Overband Magnet, suspended over conveyors, screens, and vibratory feeders, lifts and removes ferrous metals such as iron rebar and beverage steel cans.

The magnetic field of the light and compact ElectroMax-Plus is both deep and strong, enabling excellent separation performance at higher suspension heights. In addition, simply turning off the electromagnet releases any extremely large entrapped tramp ferrous metal. The shape and nature of this magnetic field means there is less wear to the self-cleaning belt mechanism (e.g. belt, motor gearbox, and bearings).

The new ElectroMax-Plus operates at a 600mm suspension height (the distance between the conveyor belt and the face of the Overband Magnet), up from 450mm on a standard ElectroMax.

Bunting believes the latest ElectroMax-Plus provides companies in the recycling, quarrying, and mining sectors with a powerful and compact solution for separating tramp and secondary ferrous metal from conveyors.

“Companies supplying mobile recycling equipment are requesting stronger and lighter Overband Magnets,” explained Adrian Coleman, the General Manager of Bunting’s Redditch operation.

“The new ElectroMax-Plus provides a real alternative to Neodymium Rare Earth Overband Magnets. There is the requested additional magnetic strength, without the operating problems.”